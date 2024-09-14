Meerut news: Building collapses in Zakir Colony, several feared trapped

Meerut police on Saturday said a three-storey building collapsed at Zakir Colony in Lohia Nagar area, several people are feared trapped, rescue operation underway.

Selva Kumari, Commissioner Meerut Division said, “A building has collapsed in Zakir Colony. Eight to ten people are feared trapped inside the debris. The fire department and police are involved in the rescue operation," says Meerut Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J.

"Army has been called in. The SDRF and the NDRF have also been informed," the Meerut Division Commissioner added.

According to media reports, no casualties have been reported so far.

Teams involved in rescue personnel suspect that the building may have collapsed due to the rain.

India Today reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has take a note of the incident and instructed the rescue teams to speed up the relief work. The Chief Minister has also directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Earlier on September 7, eight people were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of state capital Lucknow.