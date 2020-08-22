Meerut: Pirated NCERT books worth 35 crore seized from godown

Pirated NCERT books worth around ₹35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.

Pirated NCERT books worth around ₹35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.

A team of STF and UP Police raided the godown and detained a dozen people from there, they said.

A team of STF and UP Police raided the godown and detained a dozen people from there, they said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The pirated copies of the books, originally published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), were being supplied to locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni, the books were being illegally printed in the godown which belongs to one Sachin Gupta.

The godown located on Gagol road in Partapur area here has been sealed, Sahni said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics NCERT