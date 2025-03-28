‘Orwellian,’ says MoS Jayant Singh after Meerut Police warns of passport cancellation for Eid namaz on roads

Union Minister of State (MoS), Jayant Singh has criticised Meerut top cop's warning against those found offering congregational namaz on the roads during Eid-ul-Fitr, calling it ‘Policing towards Orwellian 1984.’

Singh is chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) – part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – and currently serving as the Minister of State (MoS), Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh's criticism came after Police in Meerut, a district in Western Uttar Pradesh, warned of strict action against what it called unauthorised roadside prayers. The police said action against the violators may even lead to their passports getting cancelled and driving licences revoked.

Singh's party RLD has a strong presence in Western UP districts.

The warning was issued on March 27, a day before Alvida Jummah, the last Friday of Ramadan 2025. Muslims offer congregational Friday prayers in the afternoon. Ramadan 2025 will end with Eid-ul-Fitr early next week, the occasion which also sees congregational prayers by Muslims in the morning, usually spilled over to roads as well.

‘Policing towards Orwellian 1984' Singh, son of former Union Minister Ajit Singh and grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, shared the news on his X, describing it as ‘Policing towards Orwellian 1984.’

Orwellian is characteristic of George Orwell's writings, with reference to his dystopian account of a future totalitarian state in ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’, his iconic novel about law enforcers or ‘Thought Police’ with immense powers.

Singh shared his comment along with a link to the story on the Meerut police warnings by Organiser, a weekly magazine that is, incidentally, a mouthpiece of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP which is in power at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh. Advertisement

What did the Meerut Police say? Senior Superintendent (SP) City, Meerut Ayush Vikram Singh said Eid-ul-Fitr prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgahs and that no one should perform Namaz on the roads, news agency PTI reported.

"Last year, some individuals defied the directives and prayed on the roads, leading to action against more than 80 people. This time, anyone violating the rule will face strict legal action," Singh told PTI Videos, adding that notices have already been issued.

Ayush Singh also warned that those involved in such cases may have their passports and licences revoked.

"If criminal cases are registered against individuals, their passports and licenses can be cancelled, and obtaining a new passport would become difficult without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court. Such documents remain confiscated until the individuals are cleared by the court," Singh explained. Advertisement

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada told PTI Videos that security agencies are coordinating closely with district administration, religious leaders, and local stakeholders to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Meetings have been conducted at both the district and police station levels, and necessary directives have been issued based on discussions with all parties, he said

"Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours or incite unrest through social media. We are keeping a close watch on social media platforms, and any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with firmly," the SSP said.

(With PTI inputs)