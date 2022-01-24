Meesho, digital commerce platform, on Monday said it aims to hire more than 450 people this year to strengthen its technology team.

The company has doubled the strength of its tech team in 2021, owing to the phenomenal growth witnessed by the business in the year gone by.

Meesho has expanded its technology team to 325 (as of December 2021) to further enhance its technology stack and support the growth of the business at scale, the company said in a statement.

"Meesho plans to further bolster the current size of the tech team by ~2.5-3X in the upcoming year...By the end of this year, we aim to have more than 750 employees in the tech team, approximately 450 more. Upper limit hasn't been decided yet," it said.

The company currently has more than 1,700 employees, and it is looking to add another 1,500 this year overall. Its technology team comprises two main divisions -- engineering and data science.

Meesho, inherently a technology business built on the asset light model, does not have warehouses, an inventory or a logistics arm.

In September last year, Meesho had announced raising $570 million (about ₹4,235.2 crore) in funding led by Fidelity Management and Research Company and B Capital Group, and more than doubled its valuation to $4.9 billion. Its investors also include Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook.

