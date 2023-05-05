Meesho lays off over 250 employees amid restructuring bid1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:17 PM IST
E-commerce firm Meesho has laid off 251 employees constituting 15% of its workforce to cut costs and as part of its efforts to achieve profitability.
E-commerce website Meesho undertook a third round of layoffs on Friday, firing 15% of workers. The decision was shared by founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey via an email on Friday. All the affected employees will get one month extra severance pay beyond the notice period as well as ESOPs irrespective of the period they have been with the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×