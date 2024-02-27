Meet 4 astronauts selected for India's space mission ‘Gaganyaan’
Prime Minister Modi reveals names of four astronauts training for India's first human space flight mission, Gaganyaan, calling them symbols of 1.4 billion people's aspirations.
