Meet Advocate Asmi: 23-year-old becomes first Gen Z member of a State Bar Council in India

Advocate Asmi, 23, was elected unopposed as a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever member of a State Bar Council in India and the first Generation Z representative to be elected to any State Bar Council, according to the announcement.

Her election was declared by Returning Officer Pardeep Parmar after no other nomination was received by the closing time on Monday, October 26, The Tribune reported.

Who is Asmi? 23-year-old lawyer makes history Asmi filed her nomination for the post of member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana against a casual vacancy that arose following the elevation of Minderjeet Yadav as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

No other nomination was received by the deadline on October 26. After the period for withdrawal of nominations expired, Returning Officer Pardeep Parmar declared Asmi elected unopposed on Tuesday.

Also Read | PM Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana gets Cabinet nod for 2026-31

Her election marks a milestone for young advocates entering leadership roles in the legal profession. At 23, she is the youngest-ever member of a State Bar Council in the country and the first Gen Z member to be elected to any State Bar Council, according to the announcement.

Bar Council members congratulate Asmi Several members and office-bearers of the legal fraternity were present to congratulate Asmi on her election.

Those present included Amit Rana, Chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; Sharmila Sharma, Vice-Chairman; Karnajit Singh, Member, Bar Council of India; Dr Vijender Singh Ahlawat, former Chairman; Gurtej Singh Grewal, former Vice-Chairman; Partap Singh, former Chairman; Rajni Nanda and Dr D.P.S. Randhawa, Members, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Additional Advocate General, Punjab; and Niharika Singh, Advocate.

Punjab and Haryana Bar Council records highest representation of women With Asmi's election, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana now has the highest representation of women members among all State Bar Councils, according to the announcement.

Also Read | PM Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana gets Cabinet nod for 2026-31

Her election marks a milestone for women's representation in the legal fraternity and highlights the participation of younger advocates in the governance of the Bar.