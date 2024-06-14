Hello User
Meet Amit Khare, the man behind NEP and IT Rules, now in his third stint at PMO

Meet Amit Khare, the man behind NEP and IT Rules, now in his third stint at PMO

Dhirendra Kumar

  The retired 1985 batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre has been entrusted with overseeing social sector policies at the PMO for the third time

After retiring as secretary of higher education on 30 September, 2021, Khare's tenure at the PMO was extended beyond 12 October, 2023

Amit Khare, the bureaucrat known for his “doer" stints, has been reappointed as an adviser to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for another two years.

The retired 1985 batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre has been entrusted with overseeing social sector policies at the PMO for the third time since his initial appointment in October 2021.

He was instrumental in finalizing at least two of the most high-profile government policies in recent times-the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

After retiring as secretary of higher education on 30 September, 2021, Khare's tenure at the PMO was extended beyond 12 October, 2023, to be co-terminus with the Prime Minister's term or until further orders.

Khare's distinguished career includes key positions such as secretary in information and broadcasting and education ministries. While the I&B secretary, Khare was instrumental in bringing key changes in regarding digital media regulations.

Khare, as the Chaibasa district magistrate, exposed the fodder scam involving former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Khare also served as principal secretary of finance and planning in Jharkhand, contributing to the state's financial planning and economic strategies.

He was also the vice chancellor of Ranchi University, focusing on improving higher education quality. His earlier stints include serving as deputy commissioner in West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum.

His insights and guidance are considered valuable in driving the government's agenda and addressing key national challenges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dhirendra Kumar

A seasoned journalist well-versed in the intricate realms of policy matters concerning commerce and trade, consumer affairs, and textiles, With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the complexities of these sectors, I strive to deliver comprehensive and informative coverage that sheds light on key issues, trends, and developments.
