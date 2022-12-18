Meet Anita Kundu, a Haryana cop who scaled Mt Everest thrice

Life was tough for Kundu from a very young age. She lost her father at the age of 12 and along with her mother, sold milk to earn and provide for her two sisters and a brother. Recalling the challenges, she told PTI "He wanted to see me as a top sportsperson. With some support from my mother, I had to take care of my two sisters and brother. It was not easy to come out of the tragedy that had befallen the family, but my father's words gave me encouragement."