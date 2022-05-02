Meet Anushka, Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation who manages 700 men for XUV700

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known to share a Monday motivation post every week which helps his fans and followers to kill their 'Monday Blues'. In his latest post, the Mahindra Group chairman has shared a brief story of a woman who works at Mahindra Rise, an automotive company.
Anand Mahindra wrote, "Anushka is my Monday motivation", and added about the significance of gender diversity in a workplace. Mahindra wrote, "We have a long way to go before achieving the gender diversity we want, but this only makes clear that if we don’t move faster, we’ll miss out on the huge talent pool the country possesses".
Anand Mahindra had reshared the post of Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer at Mahindra Rise. Kharga had tweeted that Anushka Patil leads the engineering process on the XUV700 and manages a team of over 700 men on the shop floor.
"Anushka was the first and only woman when she joined Nashik manufacturing plant 12 years ago," Kharga added.
According to the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO), high levels of diversity and inclusion in the workplace are associated with greater productivity, innovation, and workforce well-being, yet too little is being done to promote them.
In an April report by the ILO, one in four respondents said that they don't feel valued at work and those who do feel included are in more senior roles.
Only a quarter of respondents reported that women made up a critical mass (40-60%) of top management, and a third said there were no people with disabilities at the senior level. the study’s information was gathered between July and September 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, from more than 12,000 employees in 75 countries in five regions.
