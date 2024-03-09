Arun Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch

Arun Goel resigned from the post of the Election Commissioner (EC) of India on Saturday. His decision to resign came ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Who is Arun Goel? Arun Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch, Punjab cadre.

Arun Goel served as a secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industry, Government of India, after more than 37 years of service. In this role, he "catalyzed the E-vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point", the Elections Commission's website says.

He also implemented the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Auto Industry in a record time and PLI for Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage.

He also worked as Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, news agency PTI reported.

Goyal was District Election Officer of Ludhiana district (1995-2000) and Bathinda district (1993-94).

He was Born on December 7, 1962, in Patiala, Punjab. He earned a M.Sc.(Mathematics) degree and was awarded the Chancellors Medal of Excellence for being First Class First.

As per her profile on the Election Commission's website, Goel was a "record breaker throughout in all the examinations of Punjabi University".

He holds a Post-Graduate degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England.

He has been trained at the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA.

Arun Goel resign Arun Goel's resignation as the Election Commissioner was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March, 2024", an official statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice read.

Who is next Election Commissioner? Following Goel's resignation, the three-member EC has now only one member: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. So the the Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner. There is no election commissioners as of now.

According to the new law on appointment of CEC and ECs, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two union secretaries will shortlist five names.

