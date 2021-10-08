Indian Oil Corporation Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya recently took to his Twitter page to share the inspiring story of a petrol pump customer attendant's daughter who secured a seat in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology, Kanpur.

“Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil's customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur (sic)," he wrote.

Alongside, Vaidya also shared a photo of the father and daughter taken at the petrol pump where the former had worked for the last 15 years.

"All the best and way to go Arya!" the IOCL chief wrote.

The post has 13,500 likes and nearly 1,500 retweets. The story has garnered wide attention and is being applauded by many known personalities.

“Heartwarming indeed. Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud (sic)," wrote Union minister for petroleum and natural cas Hardeep Singh Puri while sharing Vaidya's post.

“This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India. My best wishes," he added.

IAS officer P Manivannan wrote: “Congratulations to Ms Arya Rajagopalan and to her proud parents! I also Congratulate and appreciate the Chairman tweeting the news!"

He also had a suggestion for IOCL.

“IOCL may announce 100% scholarship to children of employees who get admission in top 500 universities of the world," said Manivannan.

Many other Twitter users have also extended their best wishes.

Arya has been consistently doing well in academics and had secured 100% marks in high school, and 98 % in higher secondary.

She got in through merit rank at the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Calicut with a CPI of 7.83 and then got to IIT Kanpur with a CPI of 8.33.

