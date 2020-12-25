Meet Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest mayor from Kerala's capital

Ernakulam: At 21, she first walked into the official headquarters of Kerala’s capital city four days ago, to take oath as one of the hundred local councillors. She will be walking next into that office as the city’s mayor.

Arya Rajendran, a communist student leader touted to be the Gen Z Mayor of Trivandrum, will be making history as probably the youngest politician in the country as a city’s administrative head.

Daughter of Rajendran and Sreelatha, long-time communist workers and an electrician and LIC agent in that order, Rajendran is a B.Sc Mathematics student at All Saints College in the city. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, which swept the local body polls in Kerala earlier this month, picked her as the mayor candidate, subject to approval by its state-level decision making body. The selection is also important given the CPM is in a tight turf war with BJP and Congress ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

Rajendran is presently a state committee member of Students Federation of India and the president of the state unit of Balasangham, children's wing of CPM.

“On its part, the CPI(M) has set an example worthy to be emulated by all other secular and democratic forces in the country. Hope this would prompt parties like Congress filled with power-hungry dead woods to infuse more young blood into their organisational structure," said Kerala-based journalist KA Shaji.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via