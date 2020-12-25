Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Meet Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest mayor from Kerala's capital
Arya Rajendran

Meet Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest mayor from Kerala's capital

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Nidheesh M.K.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which recently swept the local body polls in Kerala earlier this month, picked Rajendran as the mayor candidate of Trivandrum

Ernakulam: At 21, she first walked into the official headquarters of Kerala’s capital city four days ago, to take oath as one of the hundred local councillors. She will be walking next into that office as the city’s mayor.

Ernakulam: At 21, she first walked into the official headquarters of Kerala’s capital city four days ago, to take oath as one of the hundred local councillors. She will be walking next into that office as the city’s mayor.

Arya Rajendran, a communist student leader touted to be the Gen Z Mayor of Trivandrum, will be making history as probably the youngest politician in the country as a city’s administrative head.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Russians dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

RBI faces tough task of regulating lending apps

3 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Protesting farmers will meet again tomorrow to discuss Centre's invite for talks

2 min read . 09:47 PM IST

Nepal SC asks PM Oli to explain move to dissolve Parliament

1 min read . 09:30 PM IST

Arya Rajendran, a communist student leader touted to be the Gen Z Mayor of Trivandrum, will be making history as probably the youngest politician in the country as a city’s administrative head.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Russians dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

RBI faces tough task of regulating lending apps

3 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Protesting farmers will meet again tomorrow to discuss Centre's invite for talks

2 min read . 09:47 PM IST

Nepal SC asks PM Oli to explain move to dissolve Parliament

1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Daughter of Rajendran and Sreelatha, long-time communist workers and an electrician and LIC agent in that order, Rajendran is a B.Sc Mathematics student at All Saints College in the city. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, which swept the local body polls in Kerala earlier this month, picked her as the mayor candidate, subject to approval by its state-level decision making body. The selection is also important given the CPM is in a tight turf war with BJP and Congress ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

Rajendran is presently a state committee member of Students Federation of India and the president of the state unit of Balasangham, children's wing of CPM.

“On its part, the CPI(M) has set an example worthy to be emulated by all other secular and democratic forces in the country. Hope this would prompt parties like Congress filled with power-hungry dead woods to infuse more young blood into their organisational structure," said Kerala-based journalist KA Shaji.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.