Meet Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest mayor from Kerala's capital

Daughter of Rajendran and Sreelatha, long-time communist workers and an electrician and LIC agent in that order, Rajendran is a B.Sc Mathematics student at All Saints College in the city. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, which swept the local body polls in Kerala earlier this month, picked her as the mayor candidate, subject to approval by its state-level decision making body. The selection is also important given the CPM is in a tight turf war with BJP and Congress ahead of the state assembly polls next year.