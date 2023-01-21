Following the passing of his father Prince Mukarram Jah, the eighth and last formal Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Muhammad Azmat Ali Khan, popularly known as Azmat Jah, will formally succeed as the Nizam of Hyderabad, Hindustan Times reported while citing persons familiar with the situation. Since titles were abolished by the Indian government in 1971, Azmat Jah will not have the title of Nizam IX.

Jah, who works as a filmmaker, will probably take over Nizam Trusts at his father's request. He also works as a professional photographer and cinematographer who attended school in London and received his degree from California. He has collaborated with people like Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough, Md Safiullah, a historian associated with Deccan Heritage Trust, said.

Azmat Jha, the child of Mukarram Jah's first wife Princess Esra, was named as his heir apparent. Mukarram Jah, who passed away in the Turkish capital of Istanbul last week and was earlier buried at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, had made this declaration. Following the conclusion of his father's mourning period in February, Azmat Jah will be formally installed as the new Nizam at a solemn coronation at Chowmahalla Palace.

The legacy of the Nizam of Hyderabad has ended with the passing of Mir Mukkaram Jah. He was named the successor by Mir Osman Ali Khan on June 14, 1954. In 1967, he was crowned at Chowmahalla Palace. Up until 1971, he was referred to as the Prince of Hyderabad. He held the title of India's richest person up to the 1980s.

Jah, 62, would be in charge of looking after the Nizam's possessions in Hyderabad and India, Safiullah said, adding that Jah had come from London to perform the last rites and would also take care of Mukarram Jah Trust.

“When Azmat Jah was born on 23 July 1960, the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan was still alive and he was acknowledged as the heir apparent of Mukarram Jah, who had by then declared as the Nizam’s successor," Safiullah added.

