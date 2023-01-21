Meet Azmat Jah: Hyderabad’s new Nizam who worked with Steven Spielberg, Richard Attenborough2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The legacy of the Nizam of Hyderabad has ended with the passing of Mir Mukkaram Jah, the eighth and last formal Nizam of Hyderabad.
Following the passing of his father Prince Mukarram Jah, the eighth and last formal Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Muhammad Azmat Ali Khan, popularly known as Azmat Jah, will formally succeed as the Nizam of Hyderabad, Hindustan Times reported while citing persons familiar with the situation. Since titles were abolished by the Indian government in 1971, Azmat Jah will not have the title of Nizam IX.
