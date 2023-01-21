The legacy of the Nizam of Hyderabad has ended with the passing of Mir Mukkaram Jah. He was named the successor by Mir Osman Ali Khan on June 14, 1954. In 1967, he was crowned at Chowmahalla Palace. Up until 1971, he was referred to as the Prince of Hyderabad. He held the title of India's richest person up to the 1980s.