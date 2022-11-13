Meet Bhaskar Halami, a tribal boy from Maharashtra who becomes a scientist in US

Talking to PTI, Halami recalled that in the initial years of his childhood, his family survived on very little. "We had to struggle so much to even get one square meal. My parents till recently wondered how the family survived that phase when there was no food or work," the 44-year-old scientist said. Some months in the year, especially monsoons, were incredibly tough, as there were no crops in the small farm that the family had and no work, he said.