Meet 'Bussy' N Anand — new Tamil Nadu minister who once led Vijay’s fan club; has ₹7 crore worth of assets

TVK general secretary N Anand, popularly known as 'Bussy' Anand, took oath as a minister in the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday. He was among the nine ministers who were sworn in on Sunday.

For the time, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 and took oath as the chief minister on Sunday. Other ministers who took oath were: Aadhav Arjuna, Dr KG Arunraj, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, Dr TK. Prabhu and Selvi S Keerthana.

Also known as 'Bussy' Anand, he is recognised as one of the closest political associates of TVK president Vijay, news agency PTI reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is 'Bussy' N Anand and what is his role in the new Tamil Nadu government? ⌵ 'Bussy' N Anand is the TVK general secretary and has been sworn in as a minister in the new Tamil Nadu government led by Vijay. He is recognized as one of Vijay's closest political associates and played a key organizational role in the party's growth. 2 What is 'Bussy' N Anand's background before becoming a minister? ⌵ Before becoming a minister, 'Bussy' N Anand served as the inaugural General Secretary of TVK since its launch. He also transformed Vijay's fan club, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, into a disciplined political infrastructure over 15 years and previously served as MLA in Puducherry. 3 How did N Anand earn the nickname 'Bussy'? ⌵ N Anand earned the nickname 'Bussy' after he won an election from the Bussy constituency in Puducherry in 2006 while part of the Puducherry Munnetra Congress. 4 What are the declared assets of 'Bussy' N Anand? ⌵ According to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, 'Bussy' N Anand owns assets worth over ₹7.5 crore. The affidavit also declared three pending criminal cases against him. 5 Which constituency did 'Bussy' N Anand win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections? ⌵ 'Bussy' N Anand won from Chennai's T Nagar (Thiyagarayanagar) constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections.

He won from Chennai's T Nagar (Thiyagarayanagar) constituency, defeating AIADMK's Sathiyanarayanan B by 13027 votes and DMK's Raja Anbazhagan by 14,615 votes in the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026.

N Anand owns assets worth over ₹7.5 crore, as per an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India. In the affidavit, he declared three pending criminal cases against him.

N Anand, 62, played a key organisational role during the formation and growth of the party, helping build its ground network and campaign machinery across Tamil Nadu.

Anand will have the distinction of serving the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly, after having previously been MLA in Puducherry, PTI reported. He is reportedly the first person to serve as a legislator in both the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assemblies.

He earned his nickname 'Bussy' after winning the election from the Bussy constituency in Puducherry in 2006 as part of the Puducherry Munnetra Congress.

He is known for doing voluntary services in his assembly segment, ensuring a garbage-free area.

Also Read | Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM today after days of numbers battle

'Bussy' is also credited with transforming Vijay’s fan club, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), into a disciplined political infrastructure over the last 15 years, News 18 reported.

As per the report, Anand’s association with the actor-politician began decades ago through the fan club ecosystem in Puducherry.

He reportedly served as the president of the All India Vijay Fans Association. He has been the inaugural General Secretary of TVK since its launch in February 2024.

Also Read | CM of Tamil Nadu Vijay: Jana Nayagan new title card leaves fans in frenzy

He also manages the party’s ground-level coordination, candidate selection, and public outreach programmes.

Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran.

Also Read | S Keerthana, Aadhav Arjuna among TVK leaders part of Vijay Tamil Nadu cabinet

On Sunday, Joseph C Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.