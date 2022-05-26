Meet Captain Abhilasha, 26-yr-old girl who has become Indian Army's first woman combat aviator2 min read . 10:40 AM IST
- Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the coveted 'wing' along with 36 Army pilots by the director-general of the Army Aviation
Captian Abhilasha Barak has become the Indian Army's first woman combat aviator. The 26-year-old Harayana girl has been awarded the coveted 'wing' along with 36 Army pilots by the director-general of the Army Aviation during a ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik.
"Captain Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as combat aviator after successful completion of the combat Army aviation course," an Indian Army official said.
Barak was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. Barak is the daughter of Col S Om Singh (Retd) and has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps.
The Army Aviation Corps is a component of the Army that was formed in November 1986. The corps has expanded exponentially with the addition of new units and state of the alt equipment like Cheetah Dhruv, Rudra light combat helicopter, and remotely piloted aircraft.
The three services have gradually opened up key postings for women in the last few years.
In 2018, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi of the Indian Air Force scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo. She flew a MiG-21 bison on her first solo flight.
Chaturvedi was part of a three-member women team commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.
In 2020, the Navy announced deploying its first batch of women pilots on the Dornier maritime aircraft.
In a significant move, the Army 2019 began the process of inducting women into the military police.
The role of the military police includes policing cantonments and army establishments, preventing breaches of rules and regulations by soldiers, and maintaining the movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war.
(With PTI inputs)
