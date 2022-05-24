Following this the government of India also nominated KVIC Chairperson to several prestigious committees and panels. On March 5, 2021, Saxena was appointed as one a member of the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the High Powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for the year 2021. From 2016 to 2022, Saxena was nominated every year as a member of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration."