This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vinai Kumar Saxena is the first corporate man ever selected for such a gubernatorial post and is a well-known name in the Indian corporate and social sector with over three decades worth of experience
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor on Monday and has headed the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which was adjudged as the country's best-performing government institution under him, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor on Monday and has headed the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which was adjudged as the country's best-performing government institution under him, according to news agency ANI report.
Notably, Saxena is the first corporate man ever selected for such a gubernatorial post and is a well-known name in the Indian corporate and social sector with over three decades of vast experience. Saxena's appointment comes days after Anil Baijal who had earlier resigned citing "personal reasons."
Notably, Saxena is the first corporate man ever selected for such a gubernatorial post and is a well-known name in the Indian corporate and social sector with over three decades of vast experience. Saxena's appointment comes days after Anil Baijal who had earlier resigned citing "personal reasons."
Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vinai Kumar Saxena was born in Uttar Pradesh and graduated from Kanpur University in 1981. Saxena also holds a pilot licence. The new Delhi LG started his career in 1984 as an Assistant Officer in Rajasthan with JK Group. After working for 11 years in different capacities with its White Cement plant, he was elevated in 1995 as General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat.
Vinai Kumar Saxena was born in Uttar Pradesh and graduated from Kanpur University in 1981. Saxena also holds a pilot licence. The new Delhi LG started his career in 1984 as an Assistant Officer in Rajasthan with JK Group. After working for 11 years in different capacities with its White Cement plant, he was elevated in 1995 as General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat.
He went on to become the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholera Port Project. He founded a widely acclaimed NGO, namely National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL) in 1991 with its headquarters at Ahmedabad.
He went on to become the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholera Port Project. He founded a widely acclaimed NGO, namely National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL) in 1991 with its headquarters at Ahmedabad.
In October 2015, Saxena was appointed as the Chairman of KVIC where he worked on khadi and village industry sectors and implemented several innovative employment-generation schemes like 'Honey Mission', 'Kumhaar Sashaktikaran Yojana' and 'Leather Artisans' Empowerment Scheme'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In October 2015, Saxena was appointed as the Chairman of KVIC where he worked on khadi and village industry sectors and implemented several innovative employment-generation schemes like 'Honey Mission', 'Kumhaar Sashaktikaran Yojana' and 'Leather Artisans' Empowerment Scheme'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Saxena played a pivotal role in establishing Khadi as a global brand, as during his leadership, the turnover of KVIC grew by a massive 248% while a massive 40 lakh new employment was created in just seven years. It was during the tenure of Saxena, that KVIC, for the first time, clocked a historic turnover of ₹1.15 lakh crore in 2021-22, the highest by KVIC and any FMCG company in India so far.
Saxena played a pivotal role in establishing Khadi as a global brand, as during his leadership, the turnover of KVIC grew by a massive 248% while a massive 40 lakh new employment was created in just seven years. It was during the tenure of Saxena, that KVIC, for the first time, clocked a historic turnover of ₹1.15 lakh crore in 2021-22, the highest by KVIC and any FMCG company in India so far.
Following this the government of India also nominated KVIC Chairperson to several prestigious committees and panels. On March 5, 2021, Saxena was appointed as one a member of the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the High Powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for the year 2021. From 2016 to 2022, Saxena was nominated every year as a member of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration."
Following this the government of India also nominated KVIC Chairperson to several prestigious committees and panels. On March 5, 2021, Saxena was appointed as one a member of the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the High Powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for the year 2021. From 2016 to 2022, Saxena was nominated every year as a member of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration."
On September 9, 2020, he was then nominated as a member of the "Governing Council" of the prestigious "Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On September 9, 2020, he was then nominated as a member of the "Governing Council" of the prestigious "Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The President of India, on March 18, 2019, in his capacity as Visitor of the University, nominated Saxena as a "Member of University Court" of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The President of India, on March 18, 2019, in his capacity as Visitor of the University, nominated Saxena as a "Member of University Court" of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
In his six-decade long career, Saxena has won several awards for his accomplishments. In May 2008, he won International Felicitation by United Nations Decade of Sustainable Development (UNDESD) in association with UNESCO, UNICEF and UNDP for "Outstanding Contribution to Environment Protection and Water Security" in Gujarat.
In his six-decade long career, Saxena has won several awards for his accomplishments. In May 2008, he won International Felicitation by United Nations Decade of Sustainable Development (UNDESD) in association with UNESCO, UNICEF and UNDP for "Outstanding Contribution to Environment Protection and Water Security" in Gujarat.
In May 2007, Saxena's NGO - NCCL won the prestigious UN-HABITAT supported Dubai International Award for Best Practices for its unique project "Mission ENDURE" to reduce dust pollution in Ahmedabad city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In May 2007, Saxena's NGO - NCCL won the prestigious UN-HABITAT supported Dubai International Award for Best Practices for its unique project "Mission ENDURE" to reduce dust pollution in Ahmedabad city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."
A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."