Shinde was selected as a panellist for the 2021 MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel in June.
"I accepted the offer and will start working soon. My job involves reviewing proposals submitted by researchers and describing a collaborative approach to research with NASA and understanding the connection between proposed research area and academic discipline pursuit of the students," she said.
The young researcher said that she attends the research discussions every alternate day. She is paid for the job of panellist. Her father, Krishna Shinde, is a headmaster in a non-aided school, while her mother Ranjana Shinde takes tuition classes.
She said she would get training at NASA on attaining the age of 18. Shinde will also attend a conference to be held in October 2021 and NASA will bear all her expenses.
