Dilip Walse Patil, the son of former Congress MLA and Sharad Pawar's friend Dattatray Walse Patil, started his career as Sharad Pawar's personal assistant
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Labour and Excise Dilip Walse Patil's name is under consideration for the Home Minister post after the resignation of Anil Deshmukh.
Deshmukh resigned on Monday from his post, hours after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges leveled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.