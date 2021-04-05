Subscribe
Home >News >India >Meet Dilip Walse Patil who is likely to replace Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra Home Minister

Meet Dilip Walse Patil who is likely to replace Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra Home Minister

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil is expected to replace Anil Deshmukh as the new home minister of Maharashtra.
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Dilip Walse Patil, the son of former Congress MLA and Sharad Pawar's friend Dattatray Walse Patil, started his career as Sharad Pawar's personal assistant

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Labour and Excise Dilip Walse Patil's name is under consideration for the Home Minister post after the resignation of Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh resigned on Monday from his post, hours after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges leveled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"I don't have the moral right to continue in office after the court order. I have decided to quit. Kindly relieve me from my post," Deshmukh's resignation letter said.

Who is Dilip Walse Patil?

The son of former Congress MLA and Sharad Pawar's friend Dattatray Walse Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, started his career as Sharad Pawar's personal assistant.

Patil is known to be close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

In 1990, he fought his first election on a Congress ticket from the Ambegaon Assembly constituency and defeated Kisanrao Bankhele. He has held the seat since.

Back in 1999, Dilip followed Pawar into the NCP and soon became a minister in Vilasrao Deshmukh's cabinet. He was given charge of power and medical education.

Over the years, Patil headed the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Energy Ministry, Higher and Technical Education Ministry, and Medical Education Ministry.

Between 2009 and 2014, he also served as the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Hailing from Maharashtra's Ambegaon, Patil is currently serving as the President of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited (NFCSF).

