Meet Gautam Adani's brother, 6th Richest Indian and richest NRI Vinod Shantilal Adani

Meet Gautam Adani's brother, 6th Richest Indian and richest NRI Vinod Shantilal Adani

With 1,69,000 crores, Vinod Shantilal Adani & family moved up from 49th spot in 2018 to the sixth rank in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Residing in Dubai, Adani manages trading businesses in Dubai, Singapore and Jakarta.
2 min read . 05:46 PM ISTLivemint

  • Among the 1,103 Indians in the list released, a total of 94 NRIs featured in it and Vinod Shantilal Adani and family of Adani Group are also the wealthiest in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2022 of NRIs.

Industrialist Gautam Adani has become the second richest man in the world, but his brother Vinod Shantilal Adani is not far away. The Dubai-based businessman has become the sixth richest Indian and NRI with a total wealth of 1,69,000 crores, said a IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2022 on 22 September.

The list also states that Vinod Shantilal Adani's grew 9.5 times in last 5 years.

Like Gautam Adani, his brother Vinod Shantilal Adani is too in the business of energy and infrastructure, and is currently based in Dubai.

“While Gautam Adani and family grew their wealth 15.4 times in five years, Vinod Shantilal Adani and family grew their wealth by 9.5 times," the report said.

ALSO READ: Adani group overtakes Tatas in market cap. Gautam Adani now world's 2nd richest

According to the report, Vinod Shantilal Adani’s rank moved up from 49th spot in 2018 to the sixth rank this year and his net worth increased by 28% or 36,969 crore. He has created a wealth of over 102 crore on a daily basis since 2021, the Harun report said.

Considering both the Adani brothers, their total wealth stands at 12,63,400 crore, or nearly 40% of the top ten in the Hurun India Rich List 2022.

Among the 1,103 Indians in the list released, a total of 94 NRIs featured in it and Vinod Shantilal Adani and family of Adani Group are also the wealthiest in the list of NRIs.

Started his career with power looms in Mumbai's Bhiwandi in 1976, Vinod Shantilal Adani expanded his commodities portfolio in the international market by opening an office in Singapore.

He then moved to Singapore to operate the trading, but later settled in Dubai, where he started trading in sugar, oil, aluminum, copper and iron scrap. He is now a successful businessman and a global name.

