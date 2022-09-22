Industrialist Gautam Adani has become the second richest man in the world, but his brother Vinod Shantilal Adani is not far away. The Dubai-based businessman has become the sixth richest Indian and NRI with a total wealth of ₹1,69,000 crores, said a IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2022 on 22 September.

