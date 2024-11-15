Meet Haryana’s ’Anmol’ buffalo worth ₹23 crore, owner spends ₹1,500 daily on diet

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Haryana buffalo Anmol.
Haryana buffalo Anmol.

A buffalo in Haryana, named Anmol and valued at 23 crore, is making waves at agricultural fairs across India. Weighing almost 1500 kilograms, Anmol has been the centre of attention at events such as the Pushkar Mela and the All-India Farmers' Fair in Meerut, according to a Times Of India report.

Anmol is famed for its size, pedigree, and breeding potential and has also become a social media sensation.

The report says the buffalo's luxurious lifestyle comes at a high cost, as its owner, Gill, spends around 1,500 daily on its diet. Anmol's diet includes a mix of dry fruits and high-calorie foods.

Also the menu includes 250 grams of almonds, 30 bananas, 4 kg of pomegranates, 5 kg of milk and 20 eggs. Anmol even enjoys oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans and corn. This ensures that Anmol is always prepared for exhibitions and breeding.

Grooming for Anmol:

Not only just diet, Anmol's health is also maintained through daily grooming. Bathed twice a day and then massaged with a special mixture of almond and mustard oil, keeps Anmol's coat glossy and healthy.

Gill sold the buffalo's mother and sister in the past to cover the costs of maintaining Anmol's diet and health. Anmol's mother was well renowned for producing 25 litres of milk per day.

Why it valued so much?

Not only do Anmol's impressive size and diet play a big part, but his role in cattle breeding increases his value. His semen, collected twice a week, is in high demand among breeders.

The extraction of his semen is valued at 250 and can be used to breed hundreds of cattle. On a monthly basis, the semen sales generate 4-5 lakh monthly, which helps Gill to manage the significant expenses of maintaining the buffalo.

Though valued at RS 23 crore, Gill sees Anmol as a family member and has no intention of parting with him.

