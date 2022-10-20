Meet India’s most generous women in 2022

With a donation of ₹120 crore, Rohini Nilekani was ranked as India's most generous woman in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed on Thursday. Know about the top six women of the list
As a part of her contribution to the development of society, Rohini Nilekani donated ₹120 crore in the year FY 21-22. With this, she became India's most generous woman of the year according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.
The author cum writer, Rohini Nilekani stood overall at the eleventh position in the philanthropy list. Rohini is followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who spent ₹21 crore on social causes and philanthropy. With a donation of ₹20 crore, Thermax’s Anu Aga and family stood at third position in the list of India's most generous women.
Rohini Nilekani
An author by profession, Rohini Nilekani is the wife of Nandan Nilekani who co-founded Infosys. The couple donates half of their wealth to philanthropic causes as a part of their commitment to the ‘Giving Pledge. India's most generous woman, Rohini Nilekani is the chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. Most of her donations were made in the field of education and environmental sustainability. She co-founded EkStep, which is an education-oriented platform.
Rohini has been actively involved in philanthropic activities and founded Arghyam in 2001. The organisation is aimed at bringing water sustainability and sanitation by funding such initiatives across the nation.
Leena Gandhi Tiwari
One of the top names in the list of wealthiest women of India, Leena Gandhi Tiwari, of pharma company USV became the second most generous Indian woman with a donation of ₹21 crore. The USV chairperson donated ₹23 crore last year for a charitable purpose. To support the underprivileged women of Vakola in Maharashtra, she formed the Dr. Susheela Gandhi Centre for Social Development. The centre mainly aids the local women and girls in education and their learning. In the institution, girls are guided through academic instruction, dance, and computers. She also wrote her grandfather’s autobiography – Beyond Pipes and Dreams.
Anu Aga & Family
After running a successful business worth ₹14,530 crore, Anu Aga is now focusing on enlightening society by donating to education. The retired chairperson of Thermax, donated ₹20 crore for philanthropic causes and became the third most generous woman in India. She is the founder and chairperson of Thermax Foundation, which is a non-profit CSR wing of her company. She was also named the seventh wealthiest woman in India by Hurun this year. Her non-profit organization mainly works for the upliftment of children coming from poor families. Thermax Foundation works to provide quality education to children coming from economically backward backgrounds.
Manju D Gupta and Family
78 years old, Manju D Gupta is the chairperson of the drug major Lupin Pharma. The company has a net worth of $ 2 billion and is currently handled by her children Vineta and Nilesh. She donated 16 crores for the development and upliftment of the rural areas of the nation in 2022. She was ranked as the fifth richest woman in India in 2020.
The Managing Director of Hero FinCorp, Renu Munjal became the sixth generous lady of India by donating ₹10 crore mainly in the field of education. She was named the tenth wealthiest woman in the country by Hurun India.
Renu Munjal and Family
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
This lady hardly needs any introduction as she is one of the most successful ladies in the country. Founder of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw donated 7 crores for environment sustainability in 2022. The self-made woman has a net worth of $2.5 billion and founded her company in 1976. She formed the 1,400-bed Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre in Bangalore in collaboration with Dr. Devi Shetty to provide affordable state-of-the-art healthcare service to patients.
