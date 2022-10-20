Meet India’s most generous women in 2022

Leena Gandhi Tiwari

One of the top names in the list of wealthiest women of India, Leena Gandhi Tiwari, of pharma company USV became the second most generous Indian woman with a donation of ₹21 crore. The USV chairperson donated ₹23 crore last year for a charitable purpose. To support the underprivileged women of Vakola in Maharashtra, she formed the Dr. Susheela Gandhi Centre for Social Development. The centre mainly aids the local women and girls in education and their learning. In the institution, girls are guided through academic instruction, dance, and computers. She also wrote her grandfather’s autobiography – Beyond Pipes and Dreams.