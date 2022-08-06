Jagdeep Dhankhar has won India's Vice Presidential election 2022, defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes on Saturday. Dhankhar will be country's 14th Vice President, taking over from M Venkaiah Naidu. Jagdeep Dhankhar received 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes. Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.