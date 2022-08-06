Meet Jagdeep Dhankhar-The 14th Vice President of India2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 08:26 PM IST
- Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989.
- Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11
Jagdeep Dhankhar has won India's Vice Presidential election 2022, defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes on Saturday. Dhankhar will be country's 14th Vice President, taking over from M Venkaiah Naidu. Jagdeep Dhankhar received 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes. Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.