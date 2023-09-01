Meet Jaya Verma Sinha: 1st woman head in 166-year history of Indian Railways. All you need to know2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Jaya Verma Sinha becomes first woman CEO and Chairperson of Railway Board, marking a historic moment for Indian Railways.
Jaya Verma Sinha became the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the railway board which is the apex decision-making body for the national transporter. On Friday, Sinha assumed the office of the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board succeeding Anil Kumar Lahoti. Her appointment signifies a pivotal juncture in the 166-year history of the Indian Railways, as Jaya Verma Sinha takes on the mantle of CEO, becoming the first woman to hold this esteemed position.