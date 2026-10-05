Meet Justices Sunita Agarwal, DK Upadhyay, Aparesh Singh: Centre notifies appointment of 3 judges to Supreme Court

The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of three High Court Chief Justices as judges of the Supreme Court.

The three judges elevated to the apex court are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court; Justice DK Upadhyay, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, reported Bar and Bench.

The appointments follow a recommendation by theSupreme Collegium on September 28. With the three new appointments, the Supreme Court will now have 37 judges against its sanctioned strength of 38.

Who is Justice Sunita Agarwal? Justice Sunita Agarwal, who belongs to the Allahabad High Court cadre, has been serving as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since July 2023.

She completed her law degree from Awadh University in 1989 and entered legal practice in December 1990. She was elevated to the bench in November 2011. Justice Agarwal is due to retire from the Supreme Court in April 2031.

Who is Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh? Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh completed his law education at the University of Delhi and enrolled as an advocate in 1990. He initially practised at the Patna High Court for a decade before moving to the Jharkhand High Court, where he continued his legal practice until being elevated to the bench in 2012.

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He served as Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 20, 2022, to February 19, 2023. He subsequently took charge as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023. Justice Singh was later transferred to the Telangana High Court and was sworn in as its Chief Justice on July 19, 2025.

Who is Justice DK Upadhyay? Justice DK Upadhyay pursued his law studies at Lucknow University and enrolled as an advocate in May 1991.

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He began his legal career working in the chambers of his father, RA Upadhyaya, who had practised before the Board of Revenue for around six decades. He also worked with Senior Advocates Mohd Arif Khan and SK Kalia.

His practice primarily focused on civil and constitutional matters before the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench.

Upadhyay served as the State of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Standing Counsel from May 2007 until his elevation as a judge in November 2011.