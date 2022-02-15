Haryana-cadre IPS officer Kala Ramachandran has been posted as Gurugram's first woman police commissioner on Tuesday. The 1994-batch IPS office has succeeded KK Rao who has been transferred to the Centre for Police Training and Research at Bhondsi near Gurugram.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Ramachandran said traffic management and road safety will be her key focus area.

“Traffic is one of the key concerns in Gurugram and this will be on top charts. We are also looking to provide road and cyber safety to all residents," she said.

“Gurugram being a city with diverse milieu from rural to urban and corporate to industrial, the focus will be on the ease of living and doing business," she added.

Besides, traffic management and road safety, the Police chief said that she will also focus on the security and safety of citizens from street crimes like hooliganism, eve-teasing, and drunken driving.

Ramachandran has worked earlier as superintendent of police in Rewari, Fatehabad, and Panchkula districts. She was also on central deputation to Intelligence Bureau from 2001 and headed the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya from 2017 to 2020. She returned to her home cadre in August 2020 and served as additional director general of police of Crime Against Women Cell and Vigilance at Haryana police headquarters besides the principal secretary of transport.

