Meet Kala Ramachandran — Gurugram's first woman police commissioner

Ramachandran has worked earlier as superintendent of police in Rewari, Fatehabad, and Panchkula districts. She was also on central deputation to Intelligence Bureau from 2001 and headed the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya from 2017 to 2020. She returned to her home cadre in August 2020 and served as additional director general of police of Crime Against Women Cell and Vigilance at Haryana police headquarters besides the principal secretary of transport.

