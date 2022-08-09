After quite a long wait, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government finally inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet on Tuesday. After toppling Uddhav Thackeray's government, the rebel Shiv Sena faction formed a new government in Maharashtra on 30 June with Shinde taking oath as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Until today, no other ministers were inducted today into the cabinet. Here is all the latest development.