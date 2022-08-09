Meet Maharashtra cabinet's 18 ministers who took oath today. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 04:01 PM IST
- The strength of the Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43
After quite a long wait, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government finally inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet on Tuesday. After toppling Uddhav Thackeray's government, the rebel Shiv Sena faction formed a new government in Maharashtra on 30 June with Shinde taking oath as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Until today, no other ministers were inducted today into the cabinet. Here is all the latest development.