Meet Maharashtra cabinet's 18 ministers who took oath today. 10 points

The strength of the Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43
After quite a long wait, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government finally inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet on Tuesday. After toppling Uddhav Thackeray's government, the rebel Shiv Sena faction formed a new government in Maharashtra on 30 June with Shinde taking oath as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Until today, no other ministers were inducted today into the cabinet. Here is all the latest development.
A total of 18 ministers have been inducted into the newly minted Maharashtra cabinet. 9 each from the BJP and from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction were sworn in as ministers in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan.
The new ministers include state BJP president Chandrakant Patil (63), who is a two-term MLC and first-term MLA from western Maharashtra. He was Revenue and PWD minister during 2014-19.
Girish Mahajan (62) is a BJP leader from north Maharashtra and has won Assembly elections six consecutive times. He is known for his proximity with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The BJP MLAs who took oath were - Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, Ravindra Chavhan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit and Atul Save.
Leaders from Shiv Sena inducted were - Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil and Sanjay Rathod.MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp arrived at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai this morning to attend a meeting.
While BJP has inducted Lodha, who hails from Mumbai, the Shinde group hasn't included any legislator from the financial capital, where municipal corporation elections are slated later this year.
Of the 18 ministers who were inducted today, 17 of them are former ministers. No, women feature on the list.
Following the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told ANI, "Cabinet expansion took place today. Starting today, they will work full-fledged and take up the responsibility of their respective departments.
The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43. Speaking on it, Shinde said, “It is a small cabinet, the rest still remains to be formed, and those who were inducted into the state government will work full-fledged and take up the responsibility of their respective departments."
Congratulating the new ministers in the cabinet, PM Modi said, "This team is a great blend of administrative experience and a passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state."
