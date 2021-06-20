Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Meet Mawya Sudan, first woman fighter pilot in IAF from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Meet Mawya Sudan, first woman fighter pilot in IAF from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Only woman pilot Mawya Sudan celebrates with other cadets out of 161 graduating officers at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of Flight Cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST ANI

  • Mawya has become the 12th woman officer and first from Rajouri to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the IAF
  • Hailing from the village of Lamberi, of Border Tehsil of Nowshera in Rajouri, she commissioned into the IAF as Flying Officer

Mawya Sudan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Rajouri district.

Hailing from the village of Lamberi, of Border Tehsil of Nowshera in Rajouri, she commissioned into the IAF as Flying Officer. Mawya has become the 12th woman officer and first from Rajouri to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria reviewed the combined graduation passing out parade, held on Saturday at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad.

Mawya's father, Vinod Sudan, expressed his happiness over his daughter's achievement. He said, "I am feeling proud. Now she is not just our daughter but a daughter of this country. We have been receiving congratulatory messages since yesterday."

The fighter pilot's sister, Manyata Sudan, who is a JE in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, told ANI that since her school days, Mawya was inclined towards Air Force and always wanted to become a fighter pilot.

"I am incredibly proud of my younger sister. This was her dream since childhood. I am sure she will add to her laurels soon. This is just the beginning. Everyone is treating her like her own daughter. People from all over the country are supporting and motivating her. It is an inspiring story for everyone," she said.

Sushma Sudan, the mother, said, "I am happy that she has worked so hard and achieved her goal. She has made us feel proud."

Everyone in the village is happy over Mawya's news, said her grandmother Pushpa Devi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

