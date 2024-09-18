Meet Mohana Singh, first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet and Naari Shakti Awardee

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh was among the three Flight Lieutenants who won 'Naari Shakti Award-2020’.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Mohana Singh is one of India’s first women fighter pilots.
Mohana Singh is one of India’s first women fighter pilots.

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh scripted history by becoming the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron, operating India's indigenously 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet's squadron.

Also Read | IAF’s MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, inquiry ordered

According to news agency ANI, the officer was part of the recent exercise, 'Tarang Shakti' in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three Vice Chiefs of the three forces. Her remarkable feat underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Also Read | IAF fighter jet accidentally releases ’air store’ near Pokhran firing range

Mohana Singh: Career, education and achievements

Mohana Singh is one of India’s first women fighter pilots. She was one of the three women pilots inducted in the fighter stream of the IAF.

She was among the three Flight Lieutenants who won 'Naari Shakti Award-2020'. The Indian Air Force had then posted on X, saying, "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria CAS and Mrs Asha Bhadauria President AFWWA met and congratulated Flt Lt Avani Chaturvedi, Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth and Flt Lt Mohana Singh on being awarded 'Naari Shakti Award-2020'."

 

In 2019, Mohana Singh became the first IAF woman pilot to become fully operational by day on 'Hawk' aircraft.

Also Read | IAF Officer accuses senior of rape, claims IC probe closed to ’hide’ mistakes

She is part of No. 3 Squadron Cobras flying the MiG-21 at NAL Air Force Station, Bikaner. Up until recently, she was flying the MiG-21s and was recently posted to the LCA squadron deployed in Naliya air base in the Gujarat sector along the border with Pakistan, ANI reported.

“In IAF, we have embraced gender equality in the truest sense. The three of us work alongside our male colleagues to accomplish the tasks assigned to the squadron,” she was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying in 2023.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has around 20 women fighter pilots after the government opened the fighter stream for women in 2016. Mohana Singh's other two women compatriots, Sqn Ldr Bhawna Kanth and Sqn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi are now flying the Su-30 MKI fighter jets in the western desert.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMeet Mohana Singh, first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet and Naari Shakti Awardee

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    212.20
    11:42 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    4.45 (2.14%)

    State Bank Of India

    792.95
    11:42 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    9.9 (1.26%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    291.95
    11:42 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.6 (-0.88%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.00
    11:42 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    -0.05 (-0.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,321.20
    11:29 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    209.7 (9.93%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,411.00
    11:28 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    195 (8.8%)

    Graphite India

    574.70
    11:29 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    39.7 (7.42%)

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,555.65
    11:29 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    355.35 (6.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue