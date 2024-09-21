Meet next Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh: 10 things to know about him

The Centre on Saturday announced the appointment of Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh — the current Vice Chief of the Air Staff — as the next Chief of the Air Staff. Singh will replace Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who will retire from service on September 30

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published21 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Meet next Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh: 10 things to know about him
Meet next Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh: 10 things to know about him

The Centre on Saturday, September 21, announced the appointment of Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh — the current Vice Chief of the Air Staff — as the next Chief of the Air Staff.Singh will replace Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who will retire from service on September 30.

The government, in a release said, it has “appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024.”

Also Read | IAF Officer accuses senior of rape, claims IC probe closed to ’hide’ mistakes

Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh?-10 things to know about him:

Also Read | Why IAF’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer — all you need to know
  • Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is a qualified test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.
  • Air Marshal Singh was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre, where he tested the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas. He served as the Chief Test Pilot at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.
  • During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, Air Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.
  • As a test pilot, Singh led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia

Also Read | Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to take over as head of IAF’s Central Air Command
  • He has also held important staff appointments like the Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command
  • During his long career, Air Marshal Singh has been awarded with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023.
  • Air Marshal Singh is married to Mrs Sarita Singh, and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter
  • Air Marshal Singh is a keen squash player.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMeet next Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh: 10 things to know about him

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.