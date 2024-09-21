The Centre on Saturday, September 21, announced the appointment of Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh — the current Vice Chief of the Air Staff — as the next Chief of the Air Staff.Singh will replace Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who will retire from service on September 30.

The government, in a release said, it has “appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024."