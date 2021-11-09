OPEN APP
Meet orange vendor who received Padma Shri for educational contributions

Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor from Karnataka, devoted his entire life to educating thousands of underprivileged children.Premium
Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor from Karnataka, devoted his entire life to educating thousands of underprivileged children.
  • The Padma awardee has been selling oranges at Manglaluru bus depot since 1977 and he has never attended any school
  • His desire to bring revolution in education in his village came to his mind in 1978 when a foreigner asked him the cost of orange

An orange vendor from Karnataka has received Padma Shri Award, India's second-highest civilian award, from the President of India in Delhi on Monday. Harekala Hajabba, the man who sells oranges on roads of Karnataka's Managaluru, received the award for constructing a school for underprivileged children in his village.

Hajabba has constructed a school in Harekala-Newpadpu village in Mangaluru. Currently, the school has 175 underprivileged students from the village. Hajabba has been selling oranges at Manglaluru bus depot since 1977 and he has never attended any school.

His desire to bring revolution in education in his village came to his mind in 1978 when a foreigner asked him the cost of orange.

The Padma Awardee told ANI, "I only know Kannada, not English or Hindi. So I was depressed as I could not help the foreigner. I wondered about constructing a school in my village".

Hajabba's dream of constructing a school was realised only after two decades. He approached former MLA late UT Fareed, who sanctioned the construction in the year 2000.

The school started with 28 students and now accommodates 175 students till Class 10.

The Padma awardee has aimed to build more schools and colleges in his village. He informed that he has received money from people and has accumulated prize money for purchasing the land for schools and colleges.

"I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct a pre-university college (for Class 11 and 12 students) in my village," Hajabba added.

