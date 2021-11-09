Meet orange vendor who received Padma Shri for educational contributions

An orange vendor from Karnataka has received Padma Shri Award, India's second-highest civilian award, from the President of India in Delhi on Monday. Harekala Hajabba, the man who sells oranges on roads of Karnataka's Managaluru, received the award for constructing a school for underprivileged children in his village.

Hajabba has constructed a school in Harekala-Newpadpu village in Mangaluru. Currently, the school has 175 underprivileged students from the village. Hajabba has been selling oranges at Manglaluru bus depot since 1977 and he has never attended any school.

His desire to bring revolution in education in his village came to his mind in 1978 when a foreigner asked him the cost of orange.

The Padma Awardee told ANI, "I only know Kannada, not English or Hindi. So I was depressed as I could not help the foreigner. I wondered about constructing a school in my village".

Harekala Hajabba, a fruit-vendor from Karnataka's Mangaluru, who built a school in his village from his earnings, was conferred with the Padma Shri award today pic.twitter.com/t0lOdiOQpd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Hajabba's dream of constructing a school was realised only after two decades. He approached former MLA late UT Fareed, who sanctioned the construction in the year 2000.

The school started with 28 students and now accommodates 175 students till Class 10.

The Padma awardee has aimed to build more schools and colleges in his village. He informed that he has received money from people and has accumulated prize money for purchasing the land for schools and colleges.

"I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct a pre-university college (for Class 11 and 12 students) in my village," Hajabba added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.