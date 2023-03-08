Meet Pallabi Ghosh, the woman who has rescued 10,000 people from traffickers6 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:47 AM IST
- Activist Pallabi Ghosh has been rescuing children from traffickers for nearly a decade
- According to the National Crime Record Bureau, 77,535 children were reported missing in 2021
Reema, 16, was married off forcibly in Assam and was sent to Haryana where she was kept in bondage for days. A few weeks later, Pallabi Ghosh received a phone call and rescued Reema after the network of sources informed her about Reema's location. Later, Reema was sent to a shelter home and was reunited with her family. At present, Reema is studying at a school in Assam and she aspires to be a teacher.
