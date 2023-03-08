Meet Pallabi Ghosh, the woman who has rescued 10,000 people from traffickers

Giving a new life to the survivors:

Hundreds of trafficked survivors are rehabilitated at shelter homes or are simply counseled. However, the stigmatization by the victim's community, society, family, relatives, schools, etc continues. Ghosh believes that counseling only the survivors will not improve their lives. To bring a radical change in the lives of survivors, counseling of community is pertinent. Ghosh said that for the last 6-7 years, she has been continuously working on the ground doing two things--"prevention and rehabilitation" of the survivors. "I do the mapping of the area, and try to figure out what livelihood survivors can be provided with. For instance, in Assam, I found that girls can do the stitching. I try to give the victims something so that they don't get trafficked again," she said. Ghosh says empowering the survivor is more important than simply reuniting them with their families.