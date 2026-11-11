Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar: How Pune woman went from cleaning SBI office for ₹60–65 a month to becoming AGM

Pratiksha Tondwalkar from Pune, who first joined as a cleaner at the State Bank of India, rose through the ranks to become an assistant general manager in the bank. She defied all the hardships to build a career in the banking sector. Here's a glimpse into her inspiring journey:

Life battles Born in Pune, Maharashtra, in 1964, Pratiksha Tondwalkar belonged to an economically disadvantaged family, News18 reported.

She tied the knot at “16 or 17” and had to discontinue her education after Class 7, the report said. She gave birth to a son at around 19 years of age.

Her husband, Sadashiv Kadu, died in a road accident around three years after their marriage. She was just 20 years old, and their son was about a year old, the report added.

Building a career After facing financial difficulties and losing her husband at the age of 20, Pratiksha initially worked as a tailor before moving to Mumbai with her son.

She approached an SBI branch to collect her late husband’s pending salary and requested a job from the branch manager.

In 1985, she was appointed as a part-time cleaner at the bank, earning around ₹60-65 a month, News18 reported. She took up the job to support her young son.

Her responsibilities included sweeping the premises, cleaning toilets and furniture before the bank opened.

To manage household expenses, she also worked at a shoe factory.

How she rose through the ranks Despite her demanding schedule, Pratiksha decided to resume her education.

According to the report, she purchased second-hand textbooks for Classes 8, 9, and 10 from a scrap dealer and studied at night.

She cleared her Class 10 exam on her first attempt, scoring 60 per cent. She later joined a night college in Vikhroli, Mumbai, completed Class 12 and graduated in psychology.

Her career at SBI also progressed alongside her education.

In 1990, she was promoted from cleaner to messenger. After graduation, she cleared a departmental exam and became a clerk-cum-cashier in 1995.

She then married Pramod Tondwalkar in 1993, who encouraged her to continue studying and appear for departmental examinations.

She subsequently became a trainee officer and moved into senior positions. Pratiksha was appointed Assistant General Manager at SBI in June 2022.

Her learning and education did not stop here.

She pursued a two-year course in naturopathy at the age of 55, fulfilling a long-standing personal ambition.

She also helps children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds with their education.