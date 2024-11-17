Meet Ramkumar Chourasiya: BJP’s newly appointed WhatsApp head in Madhya Pradesh

  Associated with booth number 223 of the BJP, Chourasiya said that his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in his decision to join the party.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Ramkumar Chourasiya's appointment aligns with BJP's organisational election preparation, its policies, and initiatives.
Ramkumar Chourasiya’s appointment aligns with BJP’s organisational election preparation, its policies, and initiatives.(HT_PRINT)

Aimed at enhancing communication and outreach at the grassroots level, the Bhartiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh has appointed Ramkumar Chaurasia as its WhatsApp head, reported India Today on Sunday.

A resident of Bhopal and a private sector employee, Ramkumar Chourasiya is a MSc degree holder. Though he hails from Raisen district of the state, he has lived in Bhopal for the past 30 years.

Ramkumar Chourasiya's appointment aligns with BJP's organisational election preparation, its policies, and initiatives, said the report.

He also share the report on his X.

Associated with booth number 223 of the BJP, Chourasiya said that his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in his decision to join the party.

He mentioned that PM Modi's leadership has inspired a sense of national pride among the country's young people, which motivated his decision to join the BJP.

Chourasiya started small programs in his locality but now says he will use WhatsApp to communicate the BJP’s ideology and government schemes to voters in his booth area. The new BJP's WhatsApp chief aims to ensure that every voter in his booth receives information about the party’s policies, the report added.

Organisational elections:

The recent move comes as the BJP gears up for organisational elections. Earlier, State BJP President VD Sharma took charge as booth head from Ward-80 in Bhopal.

In his new structure, BJP has devised that for each of the 65,015 booths in the state, with 12 key officials assigned to each. These positions include booth president, booth minister, BLA-2 (party workers), WhatsApp head, Mann Ki Baat head, beneficiary head, and panna head.

Also, the structure mandates the inclusion of at least three women in the booth committee to ensure greater female participation in the organisation.

In the meantime, BJP is also reaching out to prospective people who can join their party and help them reach to the voters nationally.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 06:55 PM IST
