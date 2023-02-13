The death toll in the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has crossed 35,000 and the rescuers are still probing collapsed buildings to find traces of survivors. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from India are also playing instrumental roles in pulling out people from under the heavy rubble. Apart from the NDRF personnel, Romeo and Julie, the members of the NDRF dog squad also deserve a special mention for their role in saving a lives.

Without their help, it would have been very difficult to locate the six-year-old girl who was trapped under heavy rubble. The girl has been identified as Beren, pulled out of the the rubble at the Nurdagi site.

"We were asked by our government to facilitate search and rescue operations here in Nurdagi and we had a lead about a survivor trapped in the rubble. We asked Julie to go inside the rubble. She went in and started barking, which was a sign that she had detected a survivor trapped underneath," Dog handler Constable Kundan told news agency ANI.

"For reconfirmation, we have sent Romeo (Male Labrador) into the rubble and he also confirmed through barking that someone was, indeed, alive under the debris," another NDRF dog attendant told ANI.

Locals informed about the possibility of survivors inside the debris of a six-story building that collapsed and turned into rubble at Nurdagi. Romeo and Julie were assigned the task of finding the victims and they succeeded.

“Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

“This is for the first time that NDRF dogs and women's team have also come along with all the equipment on an international rescue operation. In one such instance, we found a victim alive after 104 hours," Gurminder, Commanding officer, of NDRF told ANI.