The death toll in the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has crossed 35,000 and the rescuers are still probing collapsed buildings to find traces of survivors. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from India are also playing instrumental roles in pulling out people from under the heavy rubble. Apart from the NDRF personnel, Romeo and Julie, the members of the NDRF dog squad also deserve a special mention for their role in saving a lives.

