Meet Rosaline Mary, the first woman ticket checker who collected ₹1 cr fine1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Rosaline Arokia Mary, a chief ticket inspector of Southern Railway has collected ₹1.03 crore fine from the passengers without tickets.
The Railway Ministry has appreciated the first-ever woman ticket-checking staff for collecting over ₹1 crore from passengers. Rosaline Arokia Mary, a chief ticket inspector of Southern Railway has collected fines of ₹1.03 crore from travelers.
