The Railway Ministry has appreciated the first-ever woman ticket-checking staff for collecting over ₹1 crore from passengers. Rosaline Arokia Mary, a chief ticket inspector of Southern Railway has collected fines of ₹1.03 crore from travelers.

The ministry shared the information along with Mary's picture in which she is seen collecting fines from train passengers who did not have tickets.

“Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travelers," the Ministry of Railway tweeted.

Since being posted, the post has accumulated 42.5k views, 782 likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.

“Rosaline, I am proud to be your friend. Knowing you I am not surprised with your achievement. Shows your dedication, commitment and sincerity to your duties," a user tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Commendable job indeed. Wish our country had more of such individuals with integrity and dedication..."

“Congratulations and appreciated hence railways are not improving streamline the trains to run as per schedule time and not taking any initiative to increase the frequency towards long distance," a third user commented.

“Mumbai needs the service of Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary especially at FC ladies during peak hours (both morning and evening). Lot of unauthorised travellers are traveling in ladies FC, very pathetic condition of honest ladies FC travellers. Please send her at Mumbai CENTRAL RLY," one more Twitter user said.

Earlier, in a press release, Southern Railways informed that three of its ticket checkers have individually collected fines of ₹1 crore in the financial year April 2022 to March 2023.