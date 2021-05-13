OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Meet S Balachandran, the next Ambassador of India to Suriname

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday that S Balachandran has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Suriname.

Currently,Balachandran is the Consul General of India in Jaffna.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"S. Balachandran (YOA: 2005), presently Consul General of India in Jaffna, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname," the MEA stated.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout