Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter

Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 05:22 PM IST
- A power-lifting competition for women was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association
- Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal
Securing a gold medal in a power-lifting competition in Srinagar, Saima Ubaid has become the first woman from Kashmir to chose a career as a power-lifter.
Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal.
Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency6 min read . 05:59 PM IST
India accounts for 10% of global road crash victims: World Bank4 min read . 05:38 PM IST
Covid-19: WHO asks raw data on early cases, China refuses to provide details3 min read . 04:54 PM IST
"I suffered from excessive weight gain when I joined the gym. My husband helped me lose excess weight. He trained me and lead the path to the carrier as a weight-lifter," she said.
A power-lifting competition for women was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association.
In December 2020, the 4th Kashmir Powerlifting, Benchpress, and Deadlift Championship was organized. Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255 kgs.
She said that she wanted to be an example for the women who cut their own wings by societal pressure.
"Even after marriage and a kid, I continued the sport as I wanted to show women that they can achieve whatever they dream for. No societal pressure will stop you from achieving your dreams if you are dedicated," Saima said.
Her husband said that he only guided the path for her.
ONGC posts net profit of ₹1,378 crore in Q3; declares interim dividend of ₹ 1.75/share1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss at ₹4,532 crore, slight jump in revenue1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir to be given statehood at appropriate time, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha3 min read . 03:25 PM IST
"I saw she had natural strength to lift weights that is essential for powerlifting. Then I proposed the idea of the sport and she agreed. We then started preparing for the competition and by God's grace she achieved a great milestone," Ubaid said.
Saima has done her Bachelors in Home Science from Government College for Women, Srinagar. She is now working as a trainer for females and simultaneously work-out for herself.
With inputs from agencies.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.