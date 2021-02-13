OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter
Saima Ubaid
Saima Ubaid

Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 05:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A power-lifting competition for women was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association
  • Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal

Securing a gold medal in a power-lifting competition in Srinagar, Saima Ubaid has become the first woman from Kashmir to chose a career as a power-lifter.

Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AstraZeneca vaccine

Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report

1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
As wealthier countries buy up supplies of Western drugmakers’ Covid-19 vaccines that are still in development, China and Russia are offering their fast-tracked shots to poorer nations

Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency

6 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Causes of the deaths on India’s roads range from human error to potholed streets and manufacturing defects in vehicle

India accounts for 10% of global road crash victims: World Bank

4 min read . 05:38 PM IST
Members of a World Health Organization team are seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center

Covid-19: WHO asks raw data on early cases, China refuses to provide details

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST

"I suffered from excessive weight gain when I joined the gym. My husband helped me lose excess weight. He trained me and lead the path to the carrier as a weight-lifter," she said.

A power-lifting competition for women was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association.

In December 2020, the 4th Kashmir Powerlifting, Benchpress, and Deadlift Championship was organized. Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255 kgs.

She said that she wanted to be an example for the women who cut their own wings by societal pressure.

"Even after marriage and a kid, I continued the sport as I wanted to show women that they can achieve whatever they dream for. No societal pressure will stop you from achieving your dreams if you are dedicated," Saima said.

Her husband said that he only guided the path for her.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"I saw she had natural strength to lift weights that is essential for powerlifting. Then I proposed the idea of the sport and she agreed. We then started preparing for the competition and by God's grace she achieved a great milestone," Ubaid said.

Saima has done her Bachelors in Home Science from Government College for Women, Srinagar. She is now working as a trainer for females and simultaneously work-out for herself.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout