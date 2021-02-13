Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter
Saima Ubaid

Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter

1 min read . 05:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A power-lifting competition for women was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association
  • Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal

Securing a gold medal in a power-lifting competition in Srinagar, Saima Ubaid has become the first woman from Kashmir to chose a career as a power-lifter.

Securing a gold medal in a power-lifting competition in Srinagar, Saima Ubaid has become the first woman from Kashmir to chose a career as a power-lifter.

Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report

1 min read . 06:09 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency

6 min read . 05:59 PM IST

India accounts for 10% of global road crash victims: World Bank

4 min read . 05:38 PM IST

Covid-19: WHO asks raw data on early cases, China refuses to provide details

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is also a power-lifter, trained her and helped her win the medal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report

1 min read . 06:09 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency

6 min read . 05:59 PM IST

India accounts for 10% of global road crash victims: World Bank

4 min read . 05:38 PM IST

Covid-19: WHO asks raw data on early cases, China refuses to provide details

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I suffered from excessive weight gain when I joined the gym. My husband helped me lose excess weight. He trained me and lead the path to the carrier as a weight-lifter," she said.

A power-lifting competition for women was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association.

In December 2020, the 4th Kashmir Powerlifting, Benchpress, and Deadlift Championship was organized. Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255 kgs.

She said that she wanted to be an example for the women who cut their own wings by societal pressure.

"Even after marriage and a kid, I continued the sport as I wanted to show women that they can achieve whatever they dream for. No societal pressure will stop you from achieving your dreams if you are dedicated," Saima said.

Her husband said that he only guided the path for her.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"I saw she had natural strength to lift weights that is essential for powerlifting. Then I proposed the idea of the sport and she agreed. We then started preparing for the competition and by God's grace she achieved a great milestone," Ubaid said.

Saima has done her Bachelors in Home Science from Government College for Women, Srinagar. She is now working as a trainer for females and simultaneously work-out for herself.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.