23-year old co-founder of payments app Bharatpe's Shashvat Nakrani has become the youngest person to feature in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. He is among the 13 other self-made billionaires born in the 90s.

Nakrani co-founded FinTech start-up BharatPe at the age of 19 with Ashneer Grover. He was a third-year student in IIT-Delhi at that time. Grover got his bachelor’s degree in Textile Technology.

BharatPe offers merchants a single QR code to accept all payment apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, and 150+ other UPI apps.

India produced 179 more super-rich people this year led by Adani Group's Gautam Adani who amassed a whopping wealth of ₹3,65,700 crore or more than ₹1,000 crore daily, and the number of such individuals has crossed the 1,000-mark.

According to the Hurun India-IIFL Wealth rich list, there are 1,007 people -- 13 of them with more than ₹1 lakh crore of wealth -- in the country with over ₹1,000 crore wealth. The tenth Hurun India rich list has Mukesh Ambani topping it for the 10th year in a row with ₹7,18,000 crore wealth -- only 9% up over 2020 -- followed by the Adani family with ₹5,05,900 crore, up 261% from ₹1,40,200 crore, making him also the second richest Asian, earning ₹1,000 crore a day over the last year or ₹3,65,700 crore in the year.

