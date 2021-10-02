Meet Shashvat Nakrani, the 23-yr-old IITian who made it to Hurun India rich list

According to the Hurun India-IIFL Wealth rich list, there are 1,007 people -- 13 of them with more than ₹1 lakh crore of wealth -- in the country with over ₹1,000 crore wealth. The tenth Hurun India rich list has Mukesh Ambani topping it for the 10th year in a row with ₹7,18,000 crore wealth -- only 9% up over 2020 -- followed by the Adani family with ₹5,05,900 crore, up 261% from ₹1,40,200 crore, making him also the second richest Asian, earning ₹1,000 crore a day over the last year or ₹3,65,700 crore in the year.